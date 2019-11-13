Celtics' Enes Kanter: No minutes limit
Coach Brad Stevens said Kanter does not have a minutes restriction for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, though he isn't expected to approach 30 minutes, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Kanter played just six minutes in his return to action following a seven-game absence with a knee injury, but he'll be leaned on more heavily Wednesday with Daniel Theis (finger) and Robert Williams (ankle) both unavailable. That said, the Celtics won't push him too hard, with Vincent Poirier also a candidate to see time at center.
