Celtics' Enes Kanter: Not expected back Friday

General manager Danny Ainge said he doesn't expect Kanter (knee) to play Friday against the Knicks, Boston.com reports.

Kanter bruised his knee in the season opener and hasn't played since. Ainge described Kanter as "day-to-day," so it sounds like the big man will have a chance to return for Tuesday's game in Cleveland. In the meantime, look for Daniel Theis and Robert Williams to pick up the slack in Friday's game against New York.