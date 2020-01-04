Play

Celtics' Enes Kanter: Not on injury report

Kanter (head) isn't on Saturday's injury report.

Though he was initially listed as a game-time call, it appears as though Kanter will take the floor Saturday against the Bulls. the veteran center's averaging 88 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.9 minutes across 25 games in his first year with the Celtics.

