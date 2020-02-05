Play

Celtics' Enes Kanter: Officially cleared

Kanter (hip) was removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Orlando.

Kanter made his return to action Monday in Atlanta after a five-game absence, but he remained on the initial injury report ahead of Wednesday's game. Now officially cleared, Kanter could be in line to start against Orlando with Daniel Theis sidelined.

