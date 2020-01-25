Celtics' Enes Kanter: Officially out Sunday
Kanter (hip) will miss Sunday's game against New Orleans, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Kanter will be prevented from playing Sunday and will be re-evaluated Monday to see if he'll be able to return for Tuesday's tilt with Miami. Vincent Poirier will likely see the majority of the available minutes in Kanter's absence, though Tacko Fall could also factor in.
