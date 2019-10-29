Celtics' Enes Kanter: Out again Wednesday

Kanter (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Bucks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Kanter was reportedly running with 70 percent of his body weight Tuesday on an anti-gravity treadmill, so it's not surprising that he's not yet ready to return. He suffered a bruised knee during Wednesday's season opener against the Sixers and hasn't been able to play since. Daniel Theis (ankle) and Robert Williams appear in line to shoulder the load at center Wednesday.