Celtics' Enes Kanter: Out for Friday's game
Kanter (hip) has officially been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Magic, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
After Kanter told reporters following Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies that he tweaked his foot during the contest, the big man will be held out of Friday's game due to a hip issue. While Kanter's timetable is unclear, look for Daniel Theis to pick up the majority of the minutes left behind by the Turkish center.
