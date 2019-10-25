Celtics' Enes Kanter: Out through weekend
Kanter (knee) will not play in either Friday's game against Toronto or Saturday's matchup with the Knicks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Kanter suffered a bruised knee in Wednesday's opener against the 76ers, and it isn't too surprising that the Celtics will hold him out for the first back-to-back of the season. A combination of Daniel Theis and Robert Williams will likely hold down the minutes at the center position this weekend in Kanter's absence.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...