Celtics' Enes Kanter: Out through weekend

Kanter (knee) will not play in either Friday's game against Toronto or Saturday's matchup with the Knicks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Kanter suffered a bruised knee in Wednesday's opener against the 76ers, and it isn't too surprising that the Celtics will hold him out for the first back-to-back of the season. A combination of Daniel Theis and Robert Williams will likely hold down the minutes at the center position this weekend in Kanter's absence.