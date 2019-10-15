Celtics' Enes Kanter: Out Tuesday
Kanter will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
The big man will be among several players resting -- including Daniel Theis -- so expect Robert Williams, Vincent Poirier, and Tacko Fall to see most of the minutes at center.
More News
-
Celtics' Enes Kanter: No firm starter at center•
-
Celtics' Enes Kanter: Could come off bench•
-
Celtics' Enes Kanter: Focused on three-point shooting•
-
Celtics' Enes Kanter: Agrees to deal with Celtics•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Modest production to end series•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench for Game 3•
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times