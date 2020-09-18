Kanter tallied nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds in 11 minutes during Thursday's 106-101 loss to Miami.

After barely seeing the court since the regular season came to an end, Kanter was thrown into the action Thursday, connecting on all four of his shot attempts. The offensive ability is certainly there for Kanter; however, he was torched on the defensive end with Bam Adebayo getting to the basket with ease. Based on what we saw from Kanter in this one, his playing time moving forward is far from guaranteed.