Celtics' Enes Kanter: Plays only 5 minutes in win

Kanter gathered two points, four boards and one steal over five minutes in Monday's 99-85 win in Phoenix.

Kanter's usage rate with Boston is a concern. He seems to be behind both Daniel Theis and Robert Williams on the center depth chart. When Kanter started and played 25 minutes last Wednesday, it appeared that Kanter had returned to his expected role as the chief center in the Boston hierarchy. One must wonder if the knee injury that forced him to miss seven games is still a bit of an issue.