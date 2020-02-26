Celtics' Enes Kanter: Poor production continues
Kanter finished with just four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Kanter has basically been a fantasy afterthought of late, ranking outside the top-300 over the past two weeks. Kanter can certainly contribute when given sufficient playing time; however, at this stage, his defense is so bad that the Celtics are finding it difficult to have him on the floor. If Daniel Theis were to suffer an injury, perhaps Kanter could be considered in 12-team leagues but as of right now, he can be safely left on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...