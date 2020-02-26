Celtics' Enes Kanter: Poor production continues

Kanter finished with just four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Kanter has basically been a fantasy afterthought of late, ranking outside the top-300 over the past two weeks. Kanter can certainly contribute when given sufficient playing time; however, at this stage, his defense is so bad that the Celtics are finding it difficult to have him on the floor. If Daniel Theis were to suffer an injury, perhaps Kanter could be considered in 12-team leagues but as of right now, he can be safely left on the waiver wire.