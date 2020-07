Kanter went for 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 13 minutes during Friday's 98-84 loss to the Thunder.

Kanter came off the bench but produced a better line than the starting center, Daniel Theis, who finished with eight points, three rebounds, and three assists in 16 minutes of action. Kanter might remain on a bench role moving forward, but he should remain a decent scoring alternative for Boston.