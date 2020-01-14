Celtics' Enes Kanter: Productive in start

Kanter amassed 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's 113-101 win over the Bulls.

Kanter received the spot start at center for the injured Daniel Theis (knee) and was just one rebound away from his second consecutive double-double. The former Trail Blazer has now recorded double-digit points or rebounds in 14 of his last 15 games. Theis' status is unclear at the moment, but if the center were to miss Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, Kanter would be a strong option for both daily and season-long formats.