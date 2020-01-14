Celtics' Enes Kanter: Productive in start
Kanter amassed 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's 113-101 win over the Bulls.
Kanter received the spot start at center for the injured Daniel Theis (knee) and was just one rebound away from his second consecutive double-double. The former Trail Blazer has now recorded double-digit points or rebounds in 14 of his last 15 games. Theis' status is unclear at the moment, but if the center were to miss Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, Kanter would be a strong option for both daily and season-long formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...