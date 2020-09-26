Kanter muscled his way to eight points (4-7 FG), four rebounds and two assists over 10 minutes of run in Friday's 121-108 Eastern Conference finals Game 5 win.

Kanter provided a similar spark in Game 3, yet for reasons unknown, did not receive any playing time in Game 4. Coach Brad Stevens avoided that mistake Friday night, as he turned to Kanter when Boston was really struggling during the first half. He quickly snagged some rebounds and a few quick, powerful post-up buckets down low. Kanter and Jaylen Brown kept the C's in the game during the first half and then the five starters exploded for a 41-point third quarter. In what's been a rugged series, Kanter's inside production should again get some run in Sunday's Game 6.