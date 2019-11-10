Celtics' Enes Kanter: Questionable for Monday
Kanter (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old missed the last seven games since suffering the knee bruise during the season opener. Daniel Theis figures to receive another start at center should Kanter be unable to play.
