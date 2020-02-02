Celtics' Enes Kanter: Questionable Monday
Kanter (hip) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Kanter hasn't played since Jan. 22 as he continues to nurse a hip injury, but there's hope that he'll be able to make his return Monday night. Prior to the injury, Kanter had averaged 10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist over his last 10 games.
