Celtics' Enes Kanter: Questionable Saturday

Kanter (hip) is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus Philadelphia, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

The veteran center has missed the last four games due to the right hip bruise, but he may be able to retake the court Saturday. Grant Williams has seen increased run during his absence, and he'll likely do so again against the 76ers if Kanter cannot suit up.

