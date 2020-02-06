Celtics' Enes Kanter: Quiet in start
Kanter collected seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 win versus the Magic.
Kanter received the spot start for the injured Daniel Theis (knee) and was mostly ineffective in the tough matchup versus the Magic. However, this was only the center's second game back after missing five straight due to a shoulder injury and it was encouraging to see him log 25 minutes. If Theis remains out for Friday's tilt against the Hawks, Kanter should produce a better outing in the friendly matchup.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...