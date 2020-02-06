Celtics' Enes Kanter: Quiet in start

Kanter collected seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 win versus the Magic.

Kanter received the spot start for the injured Daniel Theis (knee) and was mostly ineffective in the tough matchup versus the Magic. However, this was only the center's second game back after missing five straight due to a shoulder injury and it was encouraging to see him log 25 minutes. If Theis remains out for Friday's tilt against the Hawks, Kanter should produce a better outing in the friendly matchup.