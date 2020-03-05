Celtics' Enes Kanter: Records double-double in win
Kanter amassed 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Cavaliers.
With Kemba Walker (knee), Gordon Hayward (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) all sidelined for the Celtics, Kanter notched his first double-double in eight games. His playing time didn't see a huge jump, but the center made the most of the opportunities presented to him with Boston down three of their top four scorers. His minutes are going to be unreliable with Robert Williams and Daniel Theis both currently heathy for this front court, but if the Celtics continue to be without multiple starters Friday night against the Jazz, Kanter could produce another solid scoring effort off the bench.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...