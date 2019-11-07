Play

Celtics' Enes Kanter: Remains out Thursday

Kanter (knee) will remain out versus Charlotte on Thursday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Kanter has been battling a knee bruise since the season opener against Philadelphia, as Thursday's matchup will mark the sixth straight contest in which the center has missed. Teammate Daniel Theis is a candidate to start in place of Kanter on Thursday.

