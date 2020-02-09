Celtics' Enes Kanter: Returns to bench role
Kanter is not in the starting lineup Sunday against Oklahoma City.
The 27-year-old started the last two games and averaged 27.0 minutes in the absence of Daniel Theis (ankle), but Theis makes his return to the court Sunday. Kanter should return to his more modest role off the bench, when he's averaging 17.6 minutes per contest.
