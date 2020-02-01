Celtics' Enes Kanter: Ruled out Saturday
Kanter (hip) won't play in Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Kanter's absence will extend to a fifth consecutive contest as the veteran center continues to battle a right hip bruise. Daniel Theis will continue to see the majority of the minutes at center with Vincent Poirier presumably continuing to see extended run off the bench. Tacko Fall, newly called up from the G League, could see some action in reserve as well.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.