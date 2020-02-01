Celtics' Enes Kanter: Ruled out Saturday

Kanter (hip) won't play in Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Kanter's absence will extend to a fifth consecutive contest as the veteran center continues to battle a right hip bruise. Daniel Theis will continue to see the majority of the minutes at center with Vincent Poirier presumably continuing to see extended run off the bench. Tacko Fall, newly called up from the G League, could see some action in reserve as well.