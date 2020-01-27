Play

Celtics' Enes Kanter: Ruled out vs. Heat

Kanter (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Miami, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Kanter missed Sunday's game, as well, and he'll miss at least one more contest as he deals with a bruised right hip. The fact that he's already been ruled out multiple days in advance isn't the most encouraging sign, but the hope is that Kanter could be back for Thursday's matchup with Golden State.

