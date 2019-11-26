Celtics' Enes Kanter: Scores 13 points in spot start
Kanter had 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 103-102 victory over the Kings.
With Daniel Theis (illness) given the night off, it was Kanter who stepped into the starting lineup. He finished the win just one rebound short of a double-double. He basically split the center minutes with Robert Williams and this is likely Kanter's high-point moving forward. Theis shouldn't be sidelined for any great length of time meaning Kanter's value could be very short-lived. Outside of name recognition alone, Kanter is not someone to target in 12-team formats.
