Celtics' Enes Kanter: Scores 18 against the Lakers
Kanter finished with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 boards and one block in 24 points of a 139-107 win against the Lakers on Monday.
Kanter dropped his seventh double-double of the season in his team's impressive win against the Lakers. He's been an especially strong presence off the bench this month, with four double-doubles so far in January. He'll try to stay hot against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
