Celtics' Enes Kanter: Season-high 20 points
Kanter produced 20 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the 76ers.
Kanter finished with a season high in scoring while recording two rejections for the third time through 17 appearances. This is the type of performance fantasy owners who selected him in the middle rounds of drafts were hoping would be typical, but he snapped a four-game streak of single-digit scoring and this is just the fifth time he has earned at least 20 minutes this season.
