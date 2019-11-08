Celtics' Enes Kanter: Sidelined again Saturday
Kanter will miss his seventh consecutive game Saturday versus the Spurs.
Kanter's bothersome knee has left the Celtics shorthanded in the frontcourt for the better part of the season and there is no clear indication of when he's expected back. The fact that he was initially deemed questionable for Thursday provided some hope that a return is not too far off, but he's been downgraded to out on the team's initial injury report for Saturday's contest would seem to suggest otherwise. Regardless, Daniel Theis should continue to hold down a starting spot in his absence.
