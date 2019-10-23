Celtics' Enes Kanter: Starting at center

Kanter is starting at center for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Celtics have three primary options at center this season -- Kanter, Robert Williams and Daniel Theis -- and coach Brad Stevens has implied that all three will likely shuffle in and out of the lineup on a rotating basis. For Wednesday's opener, it'll be Kanter, who will have his hands full going up against Joel Embiid.