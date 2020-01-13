Celtics' Enes Kanter: Starting for Theis
Kanter is starting Monday's game against the Bulls, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Kanter is coming off one of his better performances of the season Saturday against the Pelicans, putting up 22 points while securing 19 rebounds over 23 minutes off the bench. He'll start in place of Daniel Theis, who's out with a knee injury.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...