Celtics' Enes Kanter: Starting for Theis

Kanter is starting Monday's game against the Bulls, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Kanter is coming off one of his better performances of the season Saturday against the Pelicans, putting up 22 points while securing 19 rebounds over 23 minutes off the bench. He'll start in place of Daniel Theis, who's out with a knee injury.

