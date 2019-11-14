Play

Celtics' Enes Kanter: Starting Wednesday

Kanter will get the start for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Kanter will get the start at center in place of Daniel Theis, who's out with a finger injury. In his one appearance since returning from injury, Kanter scored two points and grabbed three rebounds in six minutes of play.

