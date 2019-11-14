Celtics' Enes Kanter: Starting Wednesday
Kanter will get the start for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Kanter will get the start at center in place of Daniel Theis, who's out with a finger injury. In his one appearance since returning from injury, Kanter scored two points and grabbed three rebounds in six minutes of play.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...