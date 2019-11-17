Celtics' Enes Kanter: Sticking in bench role
Kanter will work in a reserve role in Sunday's game against the Kings, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
Kanter's appointment into the starting five in Wednesday's 140-133 win over the Wizards looks like it was only a short-term assignment. He'll be on the bench for a second straight game and will vie for minutes in a three-man center rotation that also includes starter Daniel Theis and second-year player Robert Williams.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.