Celtics' Enes Kanter: Sticking in bench role

Kanter will work in a reserve role in Sunday's game against the Kings, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.

Kanter's appointment into the starting five in Wednesday's 140-133 win over the Wizards looks like it was only a short-term assignment. He'll be on the bench for a second straight game and will vie for minutes in a three-man center rotation that also includes starter Daniel Theis and second-year player Robert Williams.