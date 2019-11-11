Celtics' Enes Kanter: Still questionable Monday
Kanter (knee) went through shootaround but remains questionable for Monday night's game against the Mavericks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Kanter hasn't played since opening night due to a severely bruised left knee, but it looks as though he'll have a decent chance to get back on the floor Monday night. Given the long layoff, he could be limited initially, but it's worth noting that Kanter did start the only game he's played thus far.
