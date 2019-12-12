Celtics' Enes Kanter: Swats two in limited minutes
Kanter had four points (2-5 FG), six rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Pacers.
Kanter put up a decent stat line considering his low minute total, most notably recording two rejections. Daniel Theis has proven himself to be a superior defender and won the regular starting gig, and Kanter saw just over half as many minutes as Theis (27 minutes) despite the fact that Theis fouled out in this one. Kanter would likely be a decent option in most formats if he swapped roles with Theis, but barring an injury or a lineup shakeup, Kanter is probably best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
