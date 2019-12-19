Celtics' Enes Kanter: Tallies 11 board in win

Kanter ended with six points (2-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 victory over Dallas.

Kanter had an oddly inefficient night Wednesday, hitting just 2-of-10 from the field. He added a game-high 13 rebounds despite continuing to come off the bench. Kanter and Daniel Theis are the only two centers left on the roster and so both should receive meaningful minutes, at least in the short term. Given the somewhat predictable role, Kanter is should be added in 14-team leagues and is worth a look in standard formats if you need rebounds.