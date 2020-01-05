Celtics' Enes Kanter: Third straight double-double
Kanter had 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-104 win at Chicago.
Kanter seems to be rounding into form of late -- he has three consecutive double-doubles, six straight games scoring in double figures, and he is also shooting a 60.0 percent from the field during that six-game stretch. He should remain a valuable contributor off the bench for the Celtics moving forward.
