Kanter produced 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 15 minutes in Tuesday's 122-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Although Daniel Theis started at center, Kanter and Robert Willams III rotated in the role and outplayed him. Kanter did quick work in only 11 minutes with a team-high eight rebounds. Kanter is worth a look in games where the Celtics are at a significant height disadvantage.