Celtics' Enes Kanter: Won't play Friday
Kanter (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Kanter bruised his knee during Wednesday's season-opening loss to the 76ers and will miss at least one game as a result. He finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. Daniel Theis and Robert Williams should see increased run in Kanter's absence, while the big man should be considered tentatively questionable for Saturday's game in New York.
