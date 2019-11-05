Celtics' Enes Kanter: Won't play Tuesday
Kanter (knee) will be active for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers but won't play.
Coach Brad Stevens stated that Kanter is "just not ready," so he'll miss his fifth straight matchup. Daniel Theis is expected to draw another start at center in Kanter's place.
