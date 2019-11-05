Celtics' Enes Kanter: Working out in shootaround

Kanter, who is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, said he would test out his injured knee in the Celtics' morning shootaround before his status for the contest is determined.

Kanter noted prior to shootaround that he felt "really good," an encouraging sign after he turned in a full practice Monday. The Celtics still seem likely to err on the side of caution and give Kanter additional time off to recover from the knee issue, in which case Daniel Theis and Robert Williams (hip) would remain in line to fill most of the minutes at center. At the very least, Kanter appears on track to return to the lineup Thursday in Charlotte.