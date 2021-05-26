Fournier registered 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals and one rebound in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 130-108 loss to the Nets.

The 28-year-old bounced back from Game 1's 3-of-10 shooting effort to post an efficient 16 points while sinking 4-of-5 three-pointers. Fournier has now scored in double digits in nine straight games dating back to May 2, a span in which he's averaging 18.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 three-pointers and 1.3 steals. The ninth-year forward will look to keep up his impressive scoring streak in Game 3 on Friday.