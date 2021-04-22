Fournier (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) remains out for Thursday's game against the Suns, but Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said the swingman could return to action "maybe this weekend," Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Though Ainge didn't confirm as much, Fournier appears to have completed his mandatory quarantine and is in the process of ramping up again after having missed nine consecutive games (including Thursday) while in the health and safety protocol. Since Thursday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, Fournier won't have the opportunity to practice ahead of Friday's game in Brooklyn, so he could have a tough time gaining clearance to play in that contest. Sunday's game in Charlotte would seem to be a more realistic target for Fournier's return, provided the Celtics are satisfied with his conditioning following a nearly three-week layoff.