Fournier recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and a rebound across 24 minutes in Saturday's win over the Timberwolves.

Fournier has settled as Boston's second-best scoring option in recent games with Jaylen Brown (wrist) out for the rest of the season, and the veteran sharpshooter has scored at least 15 points in seven games in a row. He's also made two or more treys in eight straight contests.