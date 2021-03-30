Fournier (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was held scoreless (0-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), but he contributed two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes Monday in the Celtics' 115-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Fournier's Celtics debut was delayed by a couple days after he wasn't able to play in Saturday's win over the Thunder due to a COVID-19 test result that was later determined to be a false positive. He got the chance to don the green and white for the first time Monday, only to turn in a forgettable night. The defensive stats production was the only saving grace for Fournier's stat line, but the minutes he received despite -- coming off the bench -- were encouraging. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown (hip) for this contest, though, and his eventual return will likely result in Fournier's minutes dropping off a bit.