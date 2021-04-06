Fournier (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

Coming off a 17-point outing in Sunday's win over Charlotte, Fournier's acclimation to his new team will be put on hold as he's now in the league's health and safety protocols. It is unclear how long the 28-year-old will be sidelined, but it's reasonable to expect that he could miss Wednesday's game as well. Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford could see more minutes with Fournier sidelined.