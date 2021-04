Fournier will be limited to around 20 minutes in Friday's game against the Nets, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Fournier will return from a nine-game absence Friday, but he won't be at his full workload even with Jaylen Brown (shoulder) out. Since Fournier faces a restriction Friday, Romeo Langford and Semi Ojeleye could see slightly increased run against Brooklyn.