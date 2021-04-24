Fournier (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 22 minutes off the bench and finished with two points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block.

The swingman had his return to action after missing the Celtics' last nine games while he waited to clear the NBA's health and safety protocol. Because of his limited practice time leading up to Friday, Fournier was under a light minutes restriction, but he could move into the 25-to-30-minute range once he gets his conditioning in order.