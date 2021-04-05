Fournier recorded 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two steals and one block across 22 minutes Sunday in a 116-86 win versus Charlotte.

Unlike his first three games with Boston, Fournier played under 25 minutes. He circumvented said restriction by recording tallies of 17 points and six assists that were highs among the Celtics' bench. It appears Fournier is getting used to his sixth-man role, which fantasy owners will need if they want value from him.