Fournier (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's play-in game against the Wizards.

Boston rested most of its rotation for the final game of the season Sunday, and all those players will be on the court for Tuesday's contest. Fournier finished the season strong and averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes over his last five games.