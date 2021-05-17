Fournier (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's play-in game against the Wizards.
Boston rested most of its rotation for the final game of the season Sunday, and all those players will be on the court for Tuesday's contest. Fournier finished the season strong and averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes over his last five games.
More News
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: One of several regulars out•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Drains five treys in win•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Playing vs. Wolves•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Probable vs. Timberwolves•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Scores 15 on 20 shots•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Strong run continues in loss•