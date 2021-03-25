The Celtics acquired Fournier from the Magic on Thursday in exchange for two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Fournier becomes the second major piece to leave Orlando in what's expected to be a busy deadline day for the Magic, who sent Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls and are continuing to field offers for Aaron Gordon. As for Boston, Fournier provides some much-needed perimeter shooting to complement star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. It's unclear whether Boston envisions Fournier slotting in as the starting shooting guard, or if the Celtics intend to keep Marcus Smart in that role to allow Fournier to anchor the second unit. Either way, the move to Boston is a negative development for the fantasy value of Fournier, who will likely struggle to maintain his career-best scoring average of 19.7 points per game while ranking as no better than the third or fourth option in Boston behind Tatum, Brown and Kemba Walker. Fournier could also be in store for a slight drop in his 30.3 minutes per game, which would likely result in lesser production in the non-scoring categories, as well.